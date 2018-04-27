Gunmen burn down Rivers electoral office in Bori — Nigeria Today

Gunmen burn down Rivers electoral office in Bori

Expended bullets recovered, vital documents burnt Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Ahead of the th June 16 local government election in Rivers State,Unknown gunmen suspected to be Arsonists early hours of Friday burnt down the office of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission,RISEC,ofice in Bori,the headquarters of Khana local government area. The gunmen left on their trail expended bullets and destruction of many vital and sensitive documents slated for the conduct of the local government election. Bori,which is also the traditional headquarters of the Ogoni ethnic nationality has record of electoral violence.

