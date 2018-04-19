Gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Edo — Nigeria Today

Gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Edo

Unknown gunmen have abducted a Catholic priest in the Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State. It was gathered that the priest, identified as one Father Edwin Omorogbe, was kidnapped around Egba junction on his way to Benin, the state capital yesterday evening. The motive behind this incident and those responsible for this acts couldn’t be ascertained at this period.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

