Gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Edo — Nigeria Today

Gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Edo
Unknown gunmen have abducted a Catholic priest in the Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State. It was gathered that the priest, identified as one Father Edwin Omorogbe, was kidnapped around Egba junction on his way to Benin, the state capital yesterday evening. The motive behind this incident and those responsible for this acts couldn’t be ascertained at this period.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!