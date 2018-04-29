 Gunmen kidnap Ekiti PDP chieftain, demand N30m ransom — Nigeria Today
Gunmen kidnap Ekiti PDP chieftain, demand N30m ransom

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The State Financial Secretary of Ekiti State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Kayode Oni, has been kidnapped by unknown abductors. Oni was said to have been kidnapped between Efon- Erio Ekiti highway while returning to Aramoko Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government at about 4.30pm on Saturday. The State Publicity Secretary of […]

