Gunmen kidnap German humanitarian worker in western Niger - Minneapolis Star Tribune — Nigeria Today

Gunmen kidnap German humanitarian worker in western Niger
NIAMEY, Niger — An aid organization says one of its German workers has been kidnapped by armed men in Niger's western Tillaberi region near the border with Mali. German news agency dpa cites Help organization's deputy manager Bianca Kaltschmitt as …
