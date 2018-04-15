Gunmen kidnap NURTW chief, demands N5m — Nigeria Today

Gunmen kidnap NURTW chief, demands N5m

The Secretary of the Ondo State branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Mr. Kayode Agbeyangi, was on Saturday kidnapped by some suspected gunmen. It was gathered that the NURTW secretary was kidnapped in the early hours of Saturday while he was travelling to Lagos to see members of his family. Agbeyangi’s vehicle […]

Gunmen kidnap NURTW chief, demands N5m

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

