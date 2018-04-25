 Gunmen kill police informant in A'Ibom - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Gunmen kill police informant in A’Ibom – The Punch

The Punch
Etim Ekpimah, Uyo. Gunmen suspected to be cult members have killed a 65-year-old police informant, Raphael Udofia, who resided at 81 Ikpa Road in the Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. The deceased was said to have been brutally shot and his

