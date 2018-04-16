Gunmen kill police officer, kidnap a foreign National in Kano — Nigeria Today

Gunmen kill police officer, kidnap a foreign National in Kano

The Kano State police command said some unknown gunmen have on Monday in Kano ambushed and killed a police escort and abducted a foreign national in the person of Mr. Michael Cremza.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Magaji Majiya, confirmed the incident in a statement and issued to newsmen in Kano.

He said the gunmen trailed the car in which Grenza was inside at Sabon Titi Madobi Road Kano,

The police spokesman said operatives of the command had already swung into action by cordoning the area at the time the incident happened.

He assured that the operatives would be on continuous prowl with a view to tracking down the culprits involved in the dastardly act.

However, eyewitnesses account said the gunmen who were five in number, were on a motorvehicle when they ambushed and opened fire on the vehicle conveying staff of Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company.

“The incident happened around 8:45am when people in the area were going out for work.

“The attackers killed one police Sgt attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) on escort duty and abducted a German National, Mr Cremza working with the company”

“They shot the Police at Sabon Titi, a scarcely populated area in Kano, killing the Police and abducted the White man, “the eyewitness who pleaded for an anonymity said.

A resident who witnessed the incident said he saw the abductors bundling the foreign national into their car while shooting in the air.

“They shot the policeman, and fired shots into the sky, we began to run away,” he said. (NAN)

