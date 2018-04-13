Gunmen strike in Kaduna, kill policemen, kidnap 2 brides, 15 others — Nigeria Today

Gunmen strike in Kaduna, kill policemen, kidnap 2 brides, 15 others
Two policemen and an official of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) have been shot dead in Ciki Da Falo, a village in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State. Reports say 15 people, including two brides, were abducted during the attack, which occurred on Thursday. Austin Iwar, Kaduna State Police Commissioner, […]
