Gunmen strike in Kaduna, kill policemen, kidnap 2 brides, 15 others — Nigeria Today

Gunmen strike in Kaduna, kill policemen, kidnap 2 brides, 15 others

Two policemen and an official of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) have been shot dead in Ciki Da Falo, a village in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State. Reports say 15 people, including two brides, were abducted during the attack, which occurred on Thursday. Austin Iwar, Kaduna State Police Commissioner, […]

Gunmen strike in Kaduna, kill policemen, kidnap 2 brides, 15 others

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

