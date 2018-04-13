 Gymnast Jade Faulkner relishes C'Wealth participation - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gymnast Jade Faulkner relishes C’Wealth participation – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Gymnast Jade Faulkner relishes C'Wealth participation
Vanguard
Nigeria's flag bearer in the Rhythmic Gymnastics event, Jade Faulkner, has expressed delight in representing Nigeria at the XXI Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Nigeria's flag bearer in the Rhythmic Gymnastics event, Jade Faulkner, in the middle. The

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.