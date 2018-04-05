Hackers are now favoring ransomware over personal data theft — Nigeria Today

Hackers are now favoring ransomware over personal data theft
A recent report released by Intel’s X-Force Threat Intelligence team suggests that hackers are leaning more towards ransomware. Instead of leaking data to the dark markets, they’re holding data hostage for larger corporate bucks.
The post Hackers are now favoring ransomware over personal data theft appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!