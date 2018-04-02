 Hackers could attack 1 million websites in a content management system flaw — Nigeria Today
Hackers could attack 1 million websites in a content management system flaw

Apr 2, 2018

The team behind the Drupal content management system is releasing updates and patches to fix a highly critical vulnerability. The flaw enables multiple attack vectors and could give complete control of a website to hackers.

