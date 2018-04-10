Hackers place gun images in Vevo YouTube videos “just for fun” — Nigeria Today

Hackers place gun images in Vevo YouTube videos “just for fun”

Hackers managed to get into Vevo’s YouTube account on Tuesday morning, causing some videos to temporarily leave the platform. Vevo fixed the breach after the videos were removed while the hacked information was corrected.

