Hackers stole digital coins while a YouTube broadcaster advised about ICOs — Nigeria Today

Hackers stole digital coins while a YouTube broadcaster advised about ICOs

YouTube streamer Ian Balina was advising about initial coin offerings during a live-stream when hackers stole around $2 million in digital coins from his virtual wallet. He believes the hackers used an old college email address.

