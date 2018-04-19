Hagher: Buhari's Decision to Run Again is Political Terrorism - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Hagher: Buhari’s Decision to Run Again is Political Terrorism – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Hagher: Buhari's Decision to Run Again is Political Terrorism
THISDAY Newspapers
A former Minister of Health, Iyorwuese Hagher has faulted the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to seek a second term having failed to keep the promises he made to Nigerians in 2015. He spoke with George Okoh in Makurdi, Benue State. Excerpts: You …
FG's disturbing signals on herdsmen
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!