 Hagher: Buhari's Decision to Run Again is Political Terrorism - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Hagher: Buhari’s Decision to Run Again is Political Terrorism – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in World | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Hagher: Buhari's Decision to Run Again is Political Terrorism
THISDAY Newspapers
A former Minister of Health, Iyorwuese Hagher has faulted the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to seek a second term having failed to keep the promises he made to Nigerians in 2015. He spoke with George Okoh in Makurdi, Benue State. Excerpts: You
FG's disturbing signals on herdsmenNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.