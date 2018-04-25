Hajj 2018: Ministers allays fear on prevalence of Lassa fever — Nigeria Today

Hajj 2018: Ministers allays fear on prevalence of Lassa fever
The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewale, says Nigeria does not constitute a global threat to any nation due to isolated cases of Lassa fever recorded in some states in the country. Adewale stated this at the meeting of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) with Hajj Stakeholders on Lassa fever, organised […]
Hajj 2018: Ministers allays fear on prevalence of Lassa fever
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!