Half of all European flights face delays due to systems failure - Irish Times — Nigeria Today

Half of all European flights face delays due to systems failure – Irish Times
|
Irish Times
|
Half of all European flights face delays due to systems failure
Irish Times
Half of all European flights scheduled for Tuesday are facing delays, following a systems outage. Eurocontrol, the organisation which manages air traffic operations throughout Europe, said its Enhanced Tactical Flow Management System had failed. The …
Flights across Europe delayed following air traffic control system problems
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!