Handball league: Niger Utd will win trophy – Chief coach - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Handball league: Niger Utd will win trophy – Chief coach – Vanguard

Handball league: Niger Utd will win trophy – Chief coach

Vanguard

Chief Coach of Niger United Handball, Yekini Adebayo, says his team will win the Prudent Energy Handball league trophy. Adebayo said on Saturday at the end of the team's first match at the ongoing Prudent Energy Handball League in Abuja that his team's …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

