 Handshake: I'm happy to see political temperatures come down - Raila - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Handshake: I’m happy to see political temperatures come down – Raila – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Handshake: I'm happy to see political temperatures come down – Raila
The Star, Kenya
ODM leader Raila Odinga (seated at far end) when he joined Kajiado leaders for a thanksgiving at Dalalekutuk, Kajiado Central on Saturday, April 29, 2018. /EVANS OUMA. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. ODM leader Raila Odinga has said he
I'm Not Looking for a Job, Raila Tells Referendum CriticsMwakilishi.com

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.