 Hanse-Himarwa makes first appearance in High Court - New Era — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Hanse-Himarwa makes first appearance in High Court – New Era

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in World | 0 comments


New Era

Hanse-Himarwa makes first appearance in High Court
New Era
Staff Reporter. Windhoek-Education Minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa made her first appearance in the Windhoek High Court yesterday morning, where she is to face one count of corruption. Her case was allocated to Judge Nate Ndauendapo and postponed to May
Minister to deny housing corruption chargeNamibian
Namibia's Education Minister Makes First High Court AppearanceIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.