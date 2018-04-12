Harry Kane Wouldn’t Lie About A Goal- Mauricio Pochettino — Nigeria Today

Harry Kane Wouldn’t Lie About A Goal- Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Harry Kane’s determination to take a goal away from teammate Christian Eriksen “is not a big deal” for Tottenham Hotspur.

Harry Kane was eventually awarded Tottenham’s second goal against Stoke City

The Premier League’s Goal Accreditation Appeals Panel ruled that Eriksen’s attempted cross touched the English striker on its way past Jack Butland, taking him up to 25 for the league season – four short of leading scorer Salah.

Despite Harry Kane being mocked by some for his strong appeal to have the goal taken away from one of his teammates, Pochettino says that both players were likely in full agreement.

“We didn’t talk about it. Of course after the match Harry Kane said he touched the ball with his right shoulder,” he told reporters at his weekly press conference.

“Harry is very honest and he is not going to lie about this situation. It is not a big issue, it is not a big deal for the team. It was a club decision, I was not involved, but I am sure Harry and Christian Eriksen agreed on this.”

