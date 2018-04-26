 Harry, Meghan and the finely tuned royal wedding PR machine - CNN — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Harry, Meghan and the finely tuned royal wedding PR machine – CNN

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in World | 0 comments


CNN

Harry, Meghan and the finely tuned royal wedding PR machine
CNN
London (CNN) As so often, it all started with a tweet. This particular one was posted on the morning of November 27 last year. "The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle," it read. As journalists
Prince William will be brother Harry's best man at weddingReuters
Prince Harry asks William to be best man at royal weddingThe Guardian
No potholes for Meghan and Harry! Workers resurface road outside Windsor castle ahead of royal weddingDaily Mail
ABC News –Irish Times –BBC News –Metro
all 1,577 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.