Harsh weather forces Dutse residents to sleep outdoor — Nigeria Today

Harsh weather forces Dutse residents to sleep outdoor

Residents of Dutse metropolis of Jigawa are currently sleeping outside their homes due to excessive heat, investigations by our reporters have revealed.

Since the beginning of hot season in March, residents have abandoned their rooms to sleep outside their premises.

Further investigations revealed that people not only sleep in open spaces, but under trees in front their houses till early hours of the morning.

Malam Kabiru Musa said that he had abandoned his room for almost three months now, since the beginning of the prevailing heat.

A house wife, Hajiya Hadiza Abubakar, said that she had been sleeping outside with her husband and children in the last three weeks.

“In fact we sleep outdoor in view of too much heat, doctors said that too much heat and sleeping in a room without good ventilation can cause meningitis’’ Hadiza said.

Isyaka Gomna, a resident of Danmasara village, near Dutse also said that he couldn’t remember when last he slept in his room, due to excessive heat being experienced across the state.

A medical Practitioner in Dutse, Dr. Bashir Ahmed, said that was a wise decision that people are now sleeping outdoors.

Ahmed stated that the body could be affected by too much heat like weakness of the body, headache and high body temperature.

He explained that sleeping in a room without good ventilation could cause meningitis adding that the weather was prone to increase in mosquito bites.

“Mosquitoes like hot environment, mosquito bites also cause malaria,’’ Ahmed added.

NAN

The post Harsh weather forces Dutse residents to sleep outdoor appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

