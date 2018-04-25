Have you Registered to Vote? — Nigeria Today

Have you Registered to Vote?

There are just 296 days away to the 2019 general elections. Have you registered to vote?

As long as you’re over the age of 18, you’re legally allowed to vote.

Your vote is your voice. It is the only way to ensure whoever you want representing you does represent you. From your councillors to the president.

It is normal for us to focus only on the big one: Governorship and Presidential elections. But the others are also very important.

It is the legislative who is saddled with making the laws. Your senators and your house of representatives members. They are the ones who represent your community. It is important you choose them wisely.

And how else to choose but to vote?

Whatever state you’re in, you can find a registration centre close to you HERE.

You go to the registration centre with a document that can prove your identity and your age. Your National Identity Card is fine, permanent or temporary. There’s also your government issued Birth Certificate, or your Driver’s License, even your National Passport.

Remember to register at the centre nearest to your home, so it’s easy for you to vote during Election Day.

It hasn’t been decided when the registration will end, but it could be anytime.

Register to get your Permanent Voters Card today. Please.

