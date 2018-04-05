Hawks have 'strong evidence' against Ajay Gupta for extradition - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today

Hawks have ‘strong evidence’ against Ajay Gupta for extradition – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Hawks have 'strong evidence' against Ajay Gupta for extradition
Eyewitness News
A video emerged on social media on Wednesday of a South African businessman identified as Justin van Pletzen speaking to Gupta at an office block in Dubai. A screengrab of Ajay Gupta. Picture: EWN. State Capture · Gupta family · Hawks · Ajay Gupta …
Man Who Filmed Ajay Gupta In Dubai Wanted To 'Tackle His Head Off His Shoulders'
How South Africans are fighting corruption
'I wanted to tackle Ajay's head off his shoulders'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!