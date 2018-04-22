 Hawks to investigate Supra's alleged cattle gift to Zuma - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Hawks to investigate Supra’s alleged cattle gift to Zuma – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Mail & Guardian

Hawks to investigate Supra's alleged cattle gift to Zuma
Mail & Guardian
The Hawks on Sunday confirmed that an investigation into allegations that North West premier Supra Mahumapelo gifted former president Jacob Zuma with cattle worth R1.5-million ―allegedly brought with public funds ― was underway. “There is a vast
Hawks investigating Zuma, Mahumapelo cattle gift allegationseNCA
Reports: Hawks investigate Zuma & Mahumapelo for possible fraud & corruptionEyewitness News
Hawks Probe Supra's R1.5m Cattle 'Gift' To Zuma In Nkandla — ReportHuffPost South Africa
Citizen –Business Day –Times LIVE
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.