 HBD!! Billionaire Cubana Empire Chairman Obi Iyiegbu Marks Birthday Today (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

HBD!! Billionaire Cubana Empire Chairman Obi Iyiegbu Marks Birthday Today (Photos)

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Billionaire Cubana Empire Chairman Obi Iyiegbu Marks Birthday Today (Photos) The philanthropic pathfinder, billionaire business mogul and Chairman of Cubana Empire, Chief Obi lyeigbu has gracefully added another year to his glorious opportunity of improving the value  of human existence. Through times, Chief Obi Oyiegbu has represented the true definition of success. With […]

The post HBD!! Billionaire Cubana Empire Chairman Obi Iyiegbu Marks Birthday Today (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.