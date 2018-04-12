HBD!! Billionaire Cubana Empire Chairman Obi Iyiegbu Marks Birthday Today (Photos) — Nigeria Today

HBD!! Billionaire Cubana Empire Chairman Obi Iyiegbu Marks Birthday Today (Photos)

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Billionaire Cubana Empire Chairman Obi Iyiegbu Marks Birthday Today (Photos) The philanthropic pathfinder, billionaire business mogul and Chairman of Cubana Empire, Chief Obi lyeigbu has gracefully added another year to his glorious opportunity of improving the value of human existence. Through times, Chief Obi Oyiegbu has represented the true definition of success. With […]

The post HBD!! Billionaire Cubana Empire Chairman Obi Iyiegbu Marks Birthday Today (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

