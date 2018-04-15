HBO brings back award-winning comedy series ‘Silicon Valley’ for a sixth season — Nigeria Today

HBO brings back award-winning comedy series ‘Silicon Valley’ for a sixth season
HBO is bringing back its award-winning tech comedy series Silicon Valley for a sixth season. This follows the recent debut of the show’s fifth season, which is already receiving positive reviews.
