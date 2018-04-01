He is risen, be prepared to rise — Nigeria Today

He is risen, be prepared to rise

By Funmi Komolafe

Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah! This is the message for every true Christian on a day like this; Easter Sunday when we remember the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Why do we shout hallelujah? To many Christians, hallelujah is a shout of victory. Victory over pains, sufferings, false accusation, betrayal, death, etc., just to mention a few of what our Lord Jesus Christ went through before his crucifixion and resurrection.

As Christians, most of us know that the reason we say we are serving a living God is because he rose from the dead. We are sure that He is Alive and will remain alive forever.

For a moment let’s imagine what the Lord Jesus went through. Even as the only begotten Son of God who came to us in human flesh. He was denied by one of his most dependable allies, Peter. One of the twelve, Judas Iscariot and his own people , the Jews betrayed him. They told all sorts of lies against him.

Luke 22 vs. 56 – 62, give us the details of how Apostle Peter denied Jesus but for this purpose, we’ll consider only verses 61&62 “ And the Lord turned and looked upon Peter. And Peter remembered the word of the Lord, how he said unto him, Before the cock crow, thou shalt deny me thrice”.

See the reaction of Peter in verse 62 “ And Peter went out, and wept bitterly”. Indeed Peter was sorry.

Brethren, human beings have not changed. Friends, relations, neighbours still betray. Colleagues at work or even in churches still persecute one another. Those we sometimes call friends are nothing but enemies in disguise.

You may be working very hard and receiving promotion and recommendation at the due time. To some of your colleagues, they do not see why you should be promoted. Therefore, they could gang up and set a trap that could lead to your downfall.

Most of the time, these unfriendly friends never engage in any open conflict with you. Remember, those who shouted Hosanna in the highest, when Jesus rode into the temple, were the same people who went before Pilate to say, “crucify, him, crucify him”.

Let’s consider the Biblical record of the trial of our Lord Jesus. Luke 23 gives us a detail record of the event. Verses 1&2 “And the whole multitude of them arose, and led him unto Pilate. And they began to accuse him, saying, We found this fellow perverting the nation, and forbidding to give tribute to Caesar, saying that he himself is Christ a King”,

In verse 4, Pilate after he got no answer from Jesus said, “I find no fault in this man” yet the people who had been programmed to lead Jesus to death, remained adamant.

In the name of Jesus, every evil plot made against you and your family by anyone or group of people will fail.

The enemies succeeded in leading Jesus to death on the cross of Calvary thinking that they have had their way. What they didn’t know was that God had sent his only begotten Son to us that we may be saved.

John 3 vs. 16&17 “ For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life”.

Verse 17 “For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.”.

While they thought, they were mocking Jesus, they failed to appreciate the fact that he bore all the pains, died and resurrected for the sake of all men including those who mocked him.

Brethren, on a day like this, I don’t know what constitutes pain or any form of discomfort in your life, be calm as Jesus and very soon, that challenge will be erased from your life.

Are you being mocked because you do not have any child after years of marriage, are you being mocked because you are still unmarried when your younger siblings have settled family life, or because you suffer a particular disability or ailment?

Are you going through financial distress or is your business taking a turn for the worse? Don’t give up, don’t give attention to mockers, they could distract you from the path to your salvation. Hold on to Jesus and you will surely rise above that challenge.

Had our Lord Jesus Christ looked at his mockers or taken too seriously, the betrayal of his disciples, he wouldn’t have completed the work of salvation for us all.

From the point of arrest to the point of crucifixion, His Blood was shed for us. Therefore, look unto Jesus irrespective of whatever you might be going through.

With the crucifixion and burial of Jesus, his enemies taught, they had sealed his fate.

Are you in a similar situation? I’ll remind you of a popular statement of Pastor J.T. Kalejaye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, “ what God has finished cannot finish you”. In other words, hold on firmly to him and before the very eyes of your mockers, you will rise and shine.

As usual I’ll share with you the story of a group of young men who are friends. They went to parties together and generally spent their leisure together. Suddenly, they found that one of them had been regularly absent at the usual point of meeting. So, they called him, and he told them that he was busy with a law programme in one of the universities.

His decision to move up angered one of his friends, who told him, “ So you want to be better than the rest of us “Let’s see how you will complete the course, his friend boasted. To him, the statement was a joke but he soon realized it was no joke. By the time he sat for the next examination, he failed every course. These were courses he used to pass easily. Then the statement made by one of his friends, meant something to him.

The law student knew he had been spiritually attacked. So, he ran to his pastor for prayers. To shorten this story, his brain, which had been replaced with that of a cow, bounced back to life and he began to pass his courses.

He eventually graduated and became a lawyer.

Brethren, as we remember the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ today, every thing that has been dead in your life will resurrect in the name of Jesus. That part of your body that has not held a baby for nine months is about to hold multiple babies in the name of Jesus.

The unchangeable changer will change your situation from sorrow to joy in the name of Jesus. Where you are being mocked now, you will soon be celebrated in the name of Jesus.

Fear not, his blood was not shed in vain. His blood has redeemed us from all challenges. Revelation 12 vs. 11 “ And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony…”

Hold on to him, and every challenge in your life, your family will soon become a testimony in the name of Jesus.

Happy Easter!

