‘He Put His Finger Inside’ – Girl Reveals How She Was Raped By A Married Man — Nigeria Today

‘He Put His Finger Inside’ – Girl Reveals How She Was Raped By A Married Man

A 40-year old married man, James Kola has been arrested for engaging his neighbour’s 10-year old girl in a sex romp. It was reported that the incident happened at Ilupeju Road in Ilupeju area of Lagos where they resided.

It was gathered that Kola had been secretly sleeping with the victim since 2017 but warned her not to tell anyone until they were caught recently.

According to the victim, “He started by putting his finger inside my private part and later started penetrating me but warned me not to tell anyone”.

Police source said that Kola usually went and returned from work early when her parents were not around. He will then lure the victim into his house and have sex with her.

However, it came to the open after their neighbour tipped her mother who checked her private part and discovered that she had been deflowered.

The matter was reported to the police and Kola was arrested. He was later charged before Ogba Magistrates court for defilement.He pleaded not guilty.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mr. Peter E. Nwaka granted Kola bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum. The prosecutor, Mr. Christopher John did not object his bail but informed the court that the victim had lost her virginity at that age.The suspect was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition. The matter was adjourned till 2 May, 2018.

Source – Nationalhelm

