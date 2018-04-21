 Health Workers Adamant Despite No-Work No-Pay Threat — Nigeria Today
Health Workers Adamant Despite No-Work No-Pay Threat

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Health, News | 0 comments

Health workers under the aegis of Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) have insisted on going ahead with their industrial action despite federal government’s threat of no-work no-pay rule. The Union also said it would not also succumb to blackmail and intimidation by the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), a rival union. LEADERSHIP Weekend recalls that JOHESU, […]

