Health workers in Kwara to commence strike May 2 — Nigeria Today

Health workers in Kwara to commence strike May 2

The Kwara State Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) says it will commence an indefinite strike on May 2. A statement issued on Thursday and signed by the state Chairman of MHWUN, Mr Muritala Olayinka, noted that the indefinite strike will commence midnight of May 2. He said that the union had earlier given the state government a 19-day ultimatum to meet their demands, which will lapse on May 1, 2018.

