Health: Zamfara establishes emergency operation centres — Nigeria Today

Health: Zamfara establishes emergency operation centres

The Zamfara State Government, on Thursday, in Gusau, said it had established emergency operation centres to improve medical care and emergency service delivery in state.

Alhaji Lawal M-Liman, the Commissioner for Health, made this disclosure to newsmen on the sidelines of a five-day capacity building mandatory professional training, organised for nurses and midwives at the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Gusau.

The capacity building training was organised by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

M-Liman noted that the centre being first of its kind since the establishment of the state was part of the new measures taken by the State Government to improve health care delivery in the state.

“This centre is going to take care of both emergency response and transfer of patients when the need arises.

“We plan to provide ambulances in all our hospitals, across major roads and highways to take care of major emergency health cases.

“We want to ensure that all the 147 political wards in the state have one functional ambulance each,’’ he said.

“We have started with the pilot programme in Gusau; we have equipped emergency ambulances with health workers, operating 24 hours to provide response to medical and trauma related emergencies”.

The News men report that more than 50 nurses and midwives from tertiary and secondary health facilities in the state attended the capacity building training.

NAN

