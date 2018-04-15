Heart melting moment father consoled his daughter during her wedding — Nigeria Today

Heart melting moment father consoled his daughter during her wedding

Heart melting moment

A quite dotting father has melted the hearts of many after a photo of himself with his daughter during her wedding went viral online.

The lovely bride, who hails from the northern part of the country was not able to hold back her tears after she was faced with the reality of finally leaving her parents for her husband.

Amina Gambo Muazu is seen in a new photo that’s melting hearts online, being consoled by her father as she cries during her wedding ceremony held at the weekend in Abuja.

This situation is quite commonplace in Nigerian weddings as it’s regarded as tears of joy – many a time, we’ve also seen cases of parents joining their children in shedding tears over their imminent exit from their home for a new life.

Another lovely photo of Amina below:

