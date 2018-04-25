Heartbreaking Photo Of Sick Women Receiving Drip Under A Tree At A Public Health Center In Sokoto — Nigeria Today

Heartbreaking Photo Of Sick Women Receiving Drip Under A Tree At A Public Health Center In Sokoto

In the heartbreaking photo which is trending on Twitter, some women are seen lying on the ground under a tree while receiving drips in public health centre in Sokoto State The photo was shared by a Twitter user @saratu_ibrahim who revealed that the pubic health centre is at Gade Local Government Area in Sokoto State. […]

The post Heartbreaking Photo Of Sick Women Receiving Drip Under A Tree At A Public Health Center In Sokoto appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

