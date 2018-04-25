Heartbreaking Photo Of Sick Women Receiving Drip Under A Tree At A Public Health Center In Sokoto — Nigeria Today

Heartbreaking Photo Of Sick Women Receiving Drip Under A Tree At A Public Health Center In Sokoto
In the heartbreaking photo which is trending on Twitter, some women are seen lying on the ground under a tree while receiving drips in public health centre in Sokoto State The photo was shared by a Twitter user @saratu_ibrahim who revealed that the pubic health centre is at Gade Local Government Area in Sokoto State. […]
