Heartbreaking Photos Of Catholic Church Were Fulani Herdsmen Killed Over 15 Worshippers In Benue — Nigeria Today

Heartbreaking Photos Of Catholic Church Were Fulani Herdsmen Killed Over 15 Worshippers In Benue

Yesterday the Fulani Herdsmen attacked St. Ignatius Catholic Mission Church in Gwer-East LGA of Benue State. According to reports, two Catholic Priests and as many as thirteen worshipers were killed in the attack. The development sparked serious grief in the local community. Below are photos of the church where the sad incident:

