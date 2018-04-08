Heartbreaking Story of a 19 Year Old Boy Who Lost His Two Girlfriends Shortly After They Gave Birth — Nigeria Today

Heartbreaking Story of a 19 Year Old Boy Who Lost His Two Girlfriends Shortly After They Gave Birth

A 19 year old guy has taken to social media to share his story on he lost two girlfriends shortly after having babies for him and he has also declared he will never give up. He wrote on the social media site; “At 17 I had my first child my girlfriend got killed in a […]

The post Heartbreaking Story of a 19 Year Old Boy Who Lost His Two Girlfriends Shortly After They Gave Birth appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

