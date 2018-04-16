 Heartland In Dire Straits After 3-0 Loss To El-Kanemi — Nigeria Today

Heartland In Dire Straits After 3-0 Loss To El-Kanemi

It was more miseries for Heartland in Maiduguri where hosts, Elkanemi Warriors scored thrice with a brace from Anthony Yelful. It was an NPFL matchday 17 fixture at the ElKanemi Warriors Sports Center where a win was very crucial for both sides that share neighbourhood in the bottom three of the log. It took the […]

The post Heartland In Dire Straits After 3-0 Loss To El-Kanemi appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

