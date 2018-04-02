Heartless: Man hacks elder brother, wife to death in Ogun — Nigeria Today

Heartless: Man hacks elder brother, wife to death in Ogun

According the police, the suspect said he killed the couple because his brother refused to "settle" him after he had served him for 3 years.

Officers of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a man identified as Okwudili Okoro for allegedly hacking his elder brother and his wife to death with a machete.

It was reported that Okwudili, who is said to be an apprentice under his late brother, Azuibike Okoro, stormed the Ijako, Sango Ota residence of the deceased and attacked him and his wife, Jacinta, while they ate.

Speaking on behalf of the Ogun state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that the suspect was arrested on Saturday, March 30, following a report that the deceased had been hacked to death by the suspect and an accomplice, one Kenneth, who came all the way from Sapon in Abeokuta.

During the course of the interrogation, the Ebonyi state born suspect claimed to have served his deceased elder brother for three years, and when it was time for his brother to set up his own business, the deceased was stalling.

The state PPRO added, "He further stated that when he realized that his brother was not ready to "settle" him, he contracted one Kenneth who is now on the run and they bought two machetes, sharpened them and headed to his deceased elder brother’s house in Ijako.

"On getting there, they met the deceased eating with his wife and before he could utter a word, they descended heavily on them and hacked them to death."

ALSO READ: Man hacked to death for stealing ATM card in Delta

The suspect is currently being held in police custody and will be charged to court following the completion of the police investigation.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

