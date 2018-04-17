Heartwarming moment father and daughter hold onto each other as they cry during daughter’s wedding (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Heartwarming moment father and daughter hold onto each other as they cry during daughter’s wedding (Photos)
The really heartwarming moment a father and his daughter clung to each other during her wedding while they cried has begun melting hearts on social media.
Both father and daughter couldn’t hold back tears during the Northern marriage ceremony – their emotional moment was quite contagious as other guests in the background can be seen feeling the moment too.
Quite a beautiful moment that was captured on camera and we have “sani maikatanga” to thank for that… See the lovely photos below:
