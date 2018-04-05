Heavy Bill Board Falls On A Bus In Oshodi - Lagos, Killing 3 People On The Spot - Photos/Video — Nigeria Today

Heavy Bill Board Falls On A Bus In Oshodi – Lagos, Killing 3 People On The Spot – Photos/Video
What a tragic moment at Oshodi, Lagos yesterday as at least 3 people lost their lives and scores injured when a massively cross-road heavy billboard fell on a car in Lagos State.
The accident occurred when a construction truck hit the billboard forcing it to fall on a passenger bus, Premium Times reports. The sad accident left about seven others with various degrees of injuries. The incident happened around Ilasa bus-stop, along the Oshodi-Apapa expressway, Lagos.
According to an eyewitness, the billboard fell when a construction truck working on the highway hit the electronic billboard forcing it to fall on the commercial bus. The general manager of Lagos emergency services, Adesina Tiamiyu, confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
May the soul of the departed rest in peace.
