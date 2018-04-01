'Heavy burden': Russian governor resigns over Siberia mall fire that killed 64 - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

‘Heavy burden’: Russian governor resigns over Siberia mall fire that killed 64 – The Guardian
The Guardian
'Heavy burden': Russian governor resigns over Siberia mall fire that killed 64
The Guardian
Aman Tuleyev, the longtime governor of Russia's Kemerovo region where a huge shopping mall fire killed at least 64 people last weekend, has resigned. “I submitted my resignation letter to the Russian president,” he said in a three-minute video address …
