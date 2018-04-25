 Heavy rains, landslides kill 18 in Rwanda: government - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Heavy rains, landslides kill 18 in Rwanda: government – The Standard

Heavy rains, landslides kill 18 in Rwanda: government
Eighteen people died overnight on Monday when heavy rains ripped through several parts of Rwanda, causing landslides, the government said. The East African nation, dubbed a country of a thousand hills, has recently been affected by landslides as a
