Hectic Dashcam Footage Of Cop Narrowly Escaping Explosion [Video] — Nigeria Today

Hectic Dashcam Footage Of Cop Narrowly Escaping Explosion [Video]

Life is full of moments that make you wonder how much difference a few seconds can make, and that’s just what Texan cop Travis Hiser must be thinking.

He rocked up at a house in Hurst, responding to a call of a vehicle ramming into a residence, and it’s a good thing he didn’t make it there moments earlier.

As Hiser approached the vehicle, someone turned the heat right up.

Wait for it…

BOOM.

According to Canoe, the incident took place on April 7:

Officer Travis Hiser said it was “crazy” to have what seemed to be a safe and secure scene turn into “now everything is on fire and everything has been turned upside down.” After the explosion, Hiser and Cpl. Ryan Tooker rescued three people — a couple and their adult son — from the home. Police have said the home’s primary gas line and meter were severed in the crash.

One more time with a slow-mo replay: That’s one of those nine lives down. [source:canoe]

