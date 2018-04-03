Hectic Video Shows Durban Police Car Skipping Red Robot And Killing Two — Nigeria Today

Hectic Video Shows Durban Police Car Skipping Red Robot And Killing Two

A tragic car accident in KZN’s New Germany, located just inland from Durban, has claimed the lives of two people.

Police have now opened an investigation into the incident, which took place last Tuesday, and it’s not hard to see why.

CCTV footage from the crash shows that a speeding police vehicle ran a red robot, before ploughing straight into a red Toyota Yaris.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene found a grizzly scene, with IOL speaking to Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care:

“Two occupants from the vehicle a male and a female were found to be severely entrapped in the wreckage. They had sustained major injuries and when assessed by Paramedics it was found that they had passed away due to the severity of their injuries. The policeman and two other occupants from the vehicle had sustained moderate injuries and were stabilised on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required,” said Jamieson.

Here’s the crash, as seen from the CCTV cameras:

Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that charges of culpable homicide have been opened at Pinetown police station.

[source:iol]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

