Arsenal's Bellerin slams Daily Mail as 'click baiters' - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Arsenal’s Bellerin slams Daily Mail as ‘click baiters’ – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Arsenal's Bellerin slams Daily Mail as 'click baiters'
Goal.com
A report suggested Hector Bellerin and Alexandre Lacazette were involved in a training ground confrontation, something the defender denied. Hector Bellerin has hit out at the Daily Mail after the UK newspaper claimed the Arsenal defender was involved …
Hector Bellerin Calls Out 'Click Baiters' Following Reports of a Training Ground Bust Up
Arsenal stars Alexandre Lacazette and Hector Bellerin appear to square up in training… but not all is what it seems
The Aubameyang/Lacazette Problem: Explained
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!