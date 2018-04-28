 Helicopter crashes outside Polokwane - News24 — Nigeria Today
Helicopter crashes outside Polokwane – News24

News24

Helicopter crashes outside Polokwane
One person was critically injured and another two sustained moderate injuries after a helicopter they were travelling in crashed outside Polokwane on Saturday morning, the Limpopo department of health said. "The crash occurred early in the morning
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

