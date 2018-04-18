Helicopters purchase: Senate queries withdrawal of $462m without NASS approval — Nigeria Today

Helicopters purchase: Senate queries withdrawal of $462m without NASS approval

Senate yesterday questioned the withdrawal of $462million from a federal account to pay for

six helicopters without approval from the National Assembly.

The upper legislative chamber also summoned the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun,

governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefele, and Minister of Defense, Dan

Ali, to explain who authorised the withdrawal.

The Senate took the action as a result of Order 42 raised by Senator Samuel Anyanwu bordering

on personnel explanation.

He asked to know how the air force was able to pay the sum of $462 million to Techno Flight,

an American company, for six helicopters without approval of the National Assembly, which is

contrary to section 80 and sub-section 3 of the Nigerian constitution.

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the session, ordered that

Emefele, Adeosun and Ali appear before the Senate and explain within one week.

It would be recalled that the air force had paid for the six helicopters with the said money last

week.

