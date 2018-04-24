“Help! Kogi Govt. Wants To Kill Dino Melaye” – Dino’s Aide Tells Full Story — Nigeria Today

“Help! Kogi Govt. Wants To Kill Dino Melaye” – Dino’s Aide Tells Full Story
Kogi Govt. Want To Kill Dino Melaye – Aide. Media Aide to Dino Melaye, Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District has come out to seek help for his boss after accusing the Kogi State Government of plot to Kill him. Read Statement below. Senator Dino Melaye has released a statement on his arrest today by …
This super post – “Help! Kogi Govt. Wants To Kill Dino Melaye” – Dino’s Aide Tells Full Story appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!