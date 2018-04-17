 Henry Onyekuru back in full training with Anderlecht - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Henry Onyekuru back in full training with Anderlecht – Pulse Nigeria

Henry Onyekuru back in full training with Anderlecht
play Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru is back in full training with Anderlecht after recovering from a serious knee injury. (Instagram/Henry Onyekuru). 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter! Subscribe. 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse
