Henry Onyekuru poised for Anderlecht return after knee surgery - ESPN (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today

 Henry Onyekuru poised for Anderlecht return after knee surgery
Henry Onyekuru poised for Anderlecht return after knee surgery

Henry Onyekuru poised for Anderlecht return after knee surgery
Anderlecht striker Henry Onyekuru, on loan from Everton, is set to make his first senior appearance of 2018 as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. Onyekuru, 20, who joined Everton from Eupen last summer and was then sent to Anderlecht, has
Anderlecht 'glad' to have Onyekuru back from injuryRipples Nigeria

